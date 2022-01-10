This is Milky Way galaxy's latest collision

The universe has so many things going on that it is impossible to keep track of them all. Though we have taken leaps in developing new technology and are on the cusp of using the most powerful telescope ever built (James Webb), it is not possible to simultaneously keep track of literally trillions and trillions of celestial objects.

When we are going about running our daily errands, we are oblivious that thousands of things that take place in the cosmos.

One of them, collisions of galaxies! This sounds like a universe-ending phenomenon but is absolutely common and not as violent as movies have us believe. Bigger galaxies incorporate smaller galaxies as they move around in the universe. Just a matter of which one has more mass and few other factors. Milky Way galaxy is no exception to this.

Currently, our galaxy is colliding with the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy. This galaxy has less than 1 per cent of the stellar mass of the regular spiral galaxy like Milky Way galaxy. The matter in the dwarf galaxy is slowly being incorporated in a monster that our galaxy appears before it.

Feeling victorious? Step down the throne because Milky Way galaxy is going to collide with a bigger galaxy. Andromeda galaxy is approaching Milky Way at huge speed every second. The approach is going to result in a collision and will change physical appearance of both the galaxies. Milky Way galaxy would no longer have its characteristic spiral shape.

It's perhaps too bad none of us would be alive to witness the mega-clash as it would take place a few billion years in future.