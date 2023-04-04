Giant 150-foot asteroid '2023 FZ3' to pass by Earth on April 6, warns NASA

In another threat to human life on earth, a massive 150-foot asteroid called '2023 FZ3', which is as big as an aeroplane, is estimated to come close to Earth on April 6.

The space rock is moving towards Earth at a speed of 67656 kmph and will closely approach the planet at a distance of 4,190,000 km. However, as per reports, the asteroid won't turn into a hazardous threat to Earth.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently noted that a few asteroids will make close encounters with Earth in the coming days.

As per NASA, five asteroids will approach the Earth and two of them will pass by the planet on Tuesday (April 4), making their possible closest approaches.

Other than asteroid 2023 FZ3, asteroid 2023 FU6, asteroid 2023 FS11, asteroid 2023 FA7 and asteroid 2023 FQ7 will make their closest approach to Earth in the days ahead.

2023 FU6, which is a small 45-foot asteroid, will be at a distance of 1,870,000 km from Earth today. Asteroid 2023 FS11 which is an 82-foot asteroid will pass across the Earth by a margin of 6,610,000 km today.

Asteroid 2023 FA7, which is 92 feet, will fly near the Earth on April 4 at a distance of 2,250,000 km. Asteroid 2023 FQ7, which is a 65-foot house-sized asteroid, will approach the Earth on April 5.

Comets and asteroids, which are likely to make comparatively close approaches to Earth, are being tracked by NASA's Asteroid Watch dashboard.

In the dashboard, the date when the asteroid will make its closest approach, relative size, distance from Earth during every encounter and estimated diameter of the object is displayed.

Around 30,000 asteroids of various sizes, amongst which more than 850 are larger than a kilometre wide, were catalogued in the Earth's vicinity because of which they have been labelled "Near Earth Objects" (NEOs). The Earth is not threatened by any of them in the next 100 years.

(With inputs from agencies)

