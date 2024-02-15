'Future of surgery' and space medicine: Surgeons successfully perform remote-controlled surgery on ISS

Surgeons on Earth have, for the first time ever, successfully remotely controlled a small robot aboard the International Space Station (ISS), using it for surgery in orbit.

First-ever surgery in orbit

Done over the weekend, this surgery, as per an AFP report, was done on rubber bands and not a living organism. Deemed a "huge success" by participants, the experiment as per the news agency report represents a significant advancement in space surgery technology. This could be crucial for treating medical emergencies during long-term manned missions, such as those to Mars.

It also has the potential to help pave the way for developing remote-control surgery techniques on Earth, especially for isolated and/or remote areas.

How did surgeons perform space surgery?

Surgeons used a robot, named spaceMIRA. It has been developed by Virtual Incision (VIC) and the University of Nebraska.

The robot was reportedly launched to the ISS at the end of January aboard a SpaceX rocket. Curiously, it was stored in a compact box only the size of a microwave oven.

NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, who has been on the ISS since last September, installed the robot last Thursday.

The experiment itself was conducted from Virtual Incision's headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska, and it involved six surgeons who remotely operated the robot for around two hours.

Equipped with a camera and two arms, the robot performed standard surgical techniques. In a statement, Virtual Incision said: "The experiment tested standard surgical techniques like grasping, manipulating and cutting tissue. The simulated tissue is made up of rubber bands."

A significant challenge the surgeons faced during the experiment was the time lag of about 0.85 seconds between the operation centre on Earth and the ISS. Despite this, the experiment was deemed a success.

Virtual Incision said that "the experiment was deemed a huge success by all surgeons and researchers, and there were little to no hiccups." It added that this will "change the future of surgery."

NASA, which provided financial support for the project, highlighted the increasing need for emergency care, "including surgical procedures from simple stitching of lacerations to more complex activities," during longer space missions.