'Fireball' meteorite in Michigan found to have extraterrestrial compounds

Scientists have discovered that 'Fireball' meteorite that fell to Earth in January 2018 has a rich inventory of extraterrestrial organic compounds, that is, compounds that formed in outer space. The meteorite is 12 million-year-old and was collected soon after it fell on Earth in 2018. Scientists were able to obtain a piece of the fallen meteorite relatively quickly before it got contaminated by conditions prevalent on the Earth.

The meteorite lit up the sky as it fell on Earth on January 16, 2018. What helped in its quick discovery was weather radar. Usually weather radar is used for weather-related predictions and observations. But the size-range of the meteorite made it detectable by weather radar.

A piece of the meteorite was found by the scientists on a frozen lake in Michigan. The rock was found to be in a 'pristine' condition.

Early detection and collection of extraterrestrial objects is essential for accurate analysis of their contents and chemical composition. The pieces of meteorite on Earth start get affected due to Oxygen, water and other elements and agents on the Earth's surface. Researchers were able to scoop the piece of the meteorite two days after it had fallen to Earth. The chemical composition was found to be largely unaltered. The findings have been published in Meteoritics & Planetary Science journal.

Philipp Heck, professor at University of Chicago and lead author of the study said that the meteorite was found to have rich inventory of extraterrestrial compounds. He was quioted by CNN.

As per one theory of origin of life on Earth, basic building blocks for life were delivered to Earth by meteorites. Earth has been battered by countless meteorites even before it had life. It is believed by school of scientists that meteorites were responsible for initiation of life on Earth.