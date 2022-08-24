Dugong’s functional extinction in China due to habitat destruction, ‘a wakeup call’ to prioritise efforts

Scientists have confirmed that dugong is now technically extinct in China as a result of widespread habitat deterioration and killings. The mammal has been given the greatest level of protection by the Chinese state council since it was designated as an important national animal in 1988. However, since 2008, there have been no reports of dugong in China.

Scientists have called this instance a "wake up call" for us to prioritise conservative efforts. The study was published in the Royal Society Open Science journal.

Prof Samuel Turvey, a lead author in the study, said, "Our new study shows strong evidence of the regional loss of another charismatic aquatic mammal species in China – sadly, once again driven by unsustainable human activity," The Guardian reported.

Also read | US Navy strapped cameras on dolphins and got interesting results

The aquatic mammals are dependent on seagrass, a special maritime ecosystem, which was quickly destroyed by human activities like coastal development and water pollution. Turvey further stated that seagrass beds are also susceptible to eutrophication, where algal blooms develop as a result of human-caused increases in nutrients in the water like sewage. This process reduces the capacity of light to pass through water and hinders photosynthesis.

Despite the fact that China focuses majorly on seagrass restoration and recovery, the restoration process can take a while, and it might be too late for the dugong populations that lived there.

Also read | World’s smallest sea turtles discovered on Chandeleur Islands after 75 years

The researchers looked back at the distribution and activity records of dugongs in China. The research didn’t reveal any recent evidence of dugong survival outside of the mainland Chinese waters. The researchers stated that they would welcome any proof that mammals still exist in the country.

Turvey said that this study is a "sobering reminder that extinctions can occur before effective conservation actions are developed," The Guardian reported.

(With inputs from agencies)