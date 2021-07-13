Do you know how many stars may have 'seen' life on earth? Scientists have the answer

Our powerful telescopes have been looking for life outside Earth, but have you ever wondered if other solar systems are 'looking back' at us, for life on our planet?

If so, how many of the stars outside our solar system could 'see' us?

Scientists may have the answer.



They have reported that 1,715 stars within 100 parsecs from the Sun are in the right position to have spotted life on a transiting Earth since early human civilisation about 5,000 years ago.

One parsec is 3.26 light years.

An additional 319 stars will enter this special vantage point in the next 5,000 years, according to a study by scientists at Cornell University, published in the journal Nature.



Among these stars are seven known exoplanet hosts, including Ross-128, which saw Earth transit the Sun in the past, and Teegarden’s Star and Trappist-1, which will start to see it in 29 and 1,642 years, respectively, said the study.



"We found that human-made radio waves have already swept over 75 of the closest stars on our list,' said Lisa Kaltenegger and Jackie Faherty, the authors of the study.