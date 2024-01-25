Do Thresher sharks perform 'extreme yoga'? Scientists unravel hunting behaviour of these ocean dwellers

Thresher sharks, the large mackerel aquatic creatures with long, scythe-like tails, are found in tropical and temperate oceans around the world. But their hunting mechanism is different than other sharks. Their use of tails without lunging in the teeth first is what makes them unique.

"You have got this shark doing extreme yoga," Marianne Porter, a biologist at Florida Atlantic University, was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

"What does its backbone look like to make that happen?"

Dr Porter and her team, in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, delved into the intricate world of thresher sharks, aiming to unravel the mysteries surrounding their unique movements.

The study was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The researchers obtained specimens from stranded sharks and those salvaged from fishing competitions.

The team then studied the vertebrae of 10 threshers, spanning from embryos to colossal adults measuring over 13 feet in length.

With CT scanning technology, the research team created intricate 3-D structures by compiling countless X-rays.

What did scientists find?

The team's exploration revealed a captivating arrangement of mineralized plates within the sharks' vertebrae, resembling spokes on a bike wheel, as described by Jamie Knaub, a doctoral candidate at Florida Atlantic University and a study co-author.

In their analysis, scientists counted these plates and scrutinised their physical structures.

From the standard side-to-side oscillations of the torso during swimming to the catapult-like thrashing of the tail, the research reveals the biomechanics underlying the distinctive motions of these ocean dwellers.

The researchers suggested, "future studies to examine vertebrae from within the caudal fin upper lobe, as well as use 3D modelling (sic) and finite-element analysis, to enhance our understanding of tail-whipping mechanics".