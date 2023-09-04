Data reveals one in every five children regularly skip school in the UK. Know why

New data has revealed that more than one in five kids in England are frequently missing school as they are struggling to get back to their pre-pandemic schedule.

Dame Rachel de Souza, the children's commissioner said some children play truant while others experience anxiety or have educational needs so find it easier to stay at home. He urged parents to get their children back to school, BBC reported.

Department for Education (DfE) figures showed 22.3 per cent of children in England were persistently absent over the last academic year. A breakdown of figures further, shows that the problem is most marked among children on free school meals (37.9 per cent) and those with an education, health and care plan (33.4 per cent).

Before the pandemic just one in every 10 students used to be absent.

The major absenteeism was on Fridays since the parents were at home.

Speaking to BBC, Dame said that in 1.8 million children, an estimated 100,000 were playing truant.

"We've got a real problem post-pandemic around attendance. 1.8 million of an eight million cohort is huge... that's double the number from before the pandemic." She said it is really important for children who are anxious to go back to school.

Following this, Labour's shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said that she was very concerned about young people and their futures. She added that her party would deliver breakfast for every primary school child in England and improve mental health support for the children.

She also mentioned on increasing truancy fines for parents who do not ensure their children attend school. Currently, parents pay a fine of £60 which will rise to £120 if they do not pay in 21 days.

A spokesperson for DfE said, "Attending school is vital for children's development and while it's encouraging that attendance is improving, there is more to be done for the year to come to ensure children are in regular education. We are prioritising driving up attendance rates, including for vulnerable children, building on existing attendance programmes including our attendance hubs and mentors, and updating our guidance to help directly support children, teachers and schools."

"We are also increasing high needs funding by a further £440 million for 24/25, bringing total funding to £10.5 billion - an increase of over 60 per cent since 2019-20."

(With inputs from agencies)

