Study suggests brain stimulation enhances mathematical skills

A collaborative study involving the universities of Surrey and Oxford, Loughborough University, and Radboud University in the Netherlands has explored the potential of neurostimulation to enhance mathematical learning. Specifically, high-frequency random noise stimulation (tRNS) was used to excite certain brain regions and improve mathematical skills in participants. The research, led by Professor Roi Cohen Kadosh from the University of Surrey, demonstrates the intriguing impact of brain stimulation on mathematical aptitude.

Neurostimulation's role in learning enhancement

Neurostimulation, a cutting-edge technique involving mild electrical currents delivered through scalp electrodes, was at the core of this investigation. The team sought to understand whether tRNS could boost brain activity associated with learning, thereby enhancing mathematical abilities. Professor Cohen Kadosh, an expert in cognitive neuroscience, explained the fundamental role of learning in human life and the potential of neurostimulation to foster knowledge acquisition and skill development the Independent.

Study design and participant groups

The study recruited 102 individuals and meticulously assessed their mathematical proficiency before commencing the experiment. Participants were divided into four groups, including a standard learning group and an "overlearning" group, where participants practiced mathematical tasks beyond mastery levels. These groups received tRNS during the study. The remaining two groups were exposed to a placebo, which simulated the stimulation without significant electrical currents. Brain activity was monitored using electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings at the study's outset and conclusion.

Enhancing mathematical skills through brain excitation

The study's findings revealed an intriguing relationship between initial brain "excitability" concerning mathematics and the impact of tRNS. Participants who exhibited lower brain excitability for mathematical tasks demonstrated significant improvements in their abilities following stimulation. In contrast, those who initially performed well on math assessments or were part of the placebo groups experienced no notable changes. These results emphasize the potential of tailored neurostimulation approaches to enhance learning outcomes and shed light on optimal timing and duration for applying this technique.

Implications and insights

Dr Nienke van Bueren, who led the study under Professor Cohen Kadosh's guidance, underscored the significance of these findings. The research suggests that individuals with lower brain excitability for math may be more receptive to electrical noise stimulation, leading to enhanced learning outcomes. Conversely, those with high brain excitability may not experience similar benefits. This research holds the promise of a more personalised approach to learning and offers insights into the optimal application of neurostimulation techniques.