Can Venus sustain life? NASA's DAVINCI mission to study the planet's atmosphere

Venus has often been called Earth’s twin because of the similarities when it comes to both size and density. However, even though there are some things that are similar, the two planets vary a lot from each other. As a result, the study of Venus can help scientists in understanding a lot about Earth as well and that is what makes NASA’s DAVINCI mission extremely important. The Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging mission (DAVINCI) will be launched in 2029 and will determine whether the planet can be suitable for humans. The mission involves a meter-diameter probe that will be understanding its chemical composition.

The mission is scheduled to launch in June 2029 and enter the Venus' atmosphere in June 2031.

According to a new paper, the DAVINCI mission will be studying Venus from the clouds to the surface, and it will be storing atmospheric gases at various altitudes for data collection purposes.

This will be the first mission to study the atmosphere in Venus and the paper stated that the probe used in the mission will be acting like a flying analytical chemistry laboratory. The atmospheric gases and pictures taken during the mission will be analysed to understand the gas composition of Venus.

"Understanding how much oxygen is contained in Venus' atmosphere will be important in preparation for characterizing Venus-like worlds beyond our solar system with the JWST and future observatories. How much oxygen Venus has in its deepest atmosphere will help scientists study these remote worlds," NASA said in a statement.

