In pics - Marine life in newly explored Antarctic river deep beneath the ice
Updated: Jun 06, 2022, 06:12 PM(IST)
A team of scientists from New Zealand came across a whole ecosystem of marine life almost 500 metres under the ice in Antarctica. According to the studies, it was determined to be around hundreds of kilometres from the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf.
‘Hidden world’ of marine life in Antarctica | Source: NIWA / Craig Stevens |
The findings came from the Antarctica New Zealand institution which supported a number of researchers from universities in Wellington, Auckland and Otago, the National Institute of Water and Atmospherics (Niwa) and Geological and Nuclear Sciences.