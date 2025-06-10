/Axiom Mission 4: SpaceX set for 11 June launch from Florida

SpaceX is ready to launch Axiom-4 mission on 11 june, weather 85 per cent favourable

Falcon 9 and Dragon set for liftoff on 11 June

SpaceX has confirmed that all systems are ready for the Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch is scheduled for Wednesday, 11 June 2025 at 8:00 AM ET (which is 5:30 PM IST) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In a post on X, SpaceX shared a picture of Falcon 9 and Dragon at sunrise and stated that weather conditions are 85 per cent favourable for liftoff. However, teams are closely watching high winds in the ascent corridor. If needed, a backup launch window is available on Thursday, 12 June at 7:37 AM ET.

A live webcast will begin two hours before the launch on X (@SpaceX) and the X TV app.

Dragon and Falcon 9 ready for flight

This is the first mission for the Dragon spacecraft assigned to Ax-4, while the Falcon 9 rocket booster has flown once before for a Starlink mission. After separating from the rocket, the first stage will attempt to land at Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Ax-4 crew will travel to the ISS for a 14-day stay, during which they will carry out around 60 scientific experiments. These include research on human health, Earth observation, and life and material sciences.

Axiom Mission 4 crew and India’s role

The Ax-4 crew consists of four astronauts from four different countries. The team includes:

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from India (Pilot)

Peggy Whitson from the United States (Commander)

Sławosz Uznański from Poland (Mission Specialist)

Tibor Kapu from Hungary (Mission Specialist)

Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the first Indian astronaut in over 41 years to travel to space, making this a key moment for India’s growing presence in global space missions.

Axiom Mission 4

Axiom Mission 4 is the fourth private mission organised by Axiom Space to the International Space Station. It brings together astronauts from four countries and aims to expand international scientific collaboration in space.

The mission will test technologies and conduct research that could help shape future space travel, including Axiom’s goal to build the world’s first commercial space station in the coming years.