/Indian Air Force wishes Shubhanshu Shukla as Axim 4 mission launch is set for June 11

Indian Air Force sends wishes to Shubhanshu Shukla ahead of Axiom-4 mission IAF calls it a new chapter in India’s space journey.

As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to go to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended its support and best wishes. The IAF called his participation a proud moment that adds a “new chapter to the Indian space odyssey”.

The mission, operated by Axiom Space in collaboration with SpaceX, is scheduled to launch on 11 June 2025 at 5:30 PM IST from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was initially planned for 10 June but had to be postponed due to bad weather in the ascent corridor.

In a post on X, the IAF stated:

“As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to embark on Axiom-4 space mission tomorrow, the Chief of the Air Staff and all Air Warriors of IAF wish him and the entire crew of Axiom-4 all the best for a safe and successful trip to the International Space Station.”

All systems are in place for June 11 liftoff

The Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, which will carry the four-member crew, have reached Launch Complex 39A. On Sunday, SpaceX confirmed it had successfully completed the static fire test for the rocket. Engineers are now reviewing data and monitoring weather conditions before the final launch decision.

The Ax-4 crew includes veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson (USA), Sławosz Uznański (Poland), Tibor Kapu (Hungary), and Shubhanshu Shukla (India). All four crew members and SpaceX teams have completed a full dress rehearsal for launch operations.

ISRO sends a team to support India’s Gaganyatri

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, who is already in the United States, confirmed the launch delay and said a team from India’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) is present. This team includes flight surgeons working under the Gaganyaan programme, highlighting the importance of this collaboration for India’s future in space.

Both ISRO and Axiom Space confirmed the delay is due to bad weather, and all systems remain ready for liftoff on June 11.