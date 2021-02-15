Roswell crash: Pentagon admits 'testing' wreckage from UFO crashes

The Pentagon has finally admitted to testing wreckage of UFO crashes, according to author Anthony Bragalia who wrote to the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

The DIA reportedly released 154-page test results of a mysterious "memory" metal called Nitinol which remembers its original shape when folded, Bragalia claimed.

"A stunning admission by the US government that it possesses UFO debris was recently made in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed over three years ago by this author," Bragalia wrote in his blog, adding," In a reply letter, the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has ended decades of speculation by verifying that UFO material has indeed been recovered."

"Now officially referred to as UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) rather than UFOs, some of this material was placed with a defence contractor for analysis and storage in "specialized facilities," Bragalia informed in his blog post.

"Incredibly, part of the information released discusses material with shape recovery properties, much like the "memory metal" debris found fallen at the Roswell UFO crash in 1947," he revealed.

"Based on the documentation received, it appears that the retrieved debris exhibits other extraordinary capabilities. In addition to "remembering" their original form when bent or crushed, some of these futuristic materials have the potential to make things invisible, "compress" electromagnetic energy, and even slow down the speed of light," Bragalia said.

According to Bragalia, the documents revealed the tests were carried out by Bigelow Aerospace, a Las Vegas company which performs private contract for the Department of Defense.

"Although much of the reports' details are redacted, what can be gleaned is that these technologies represent a literal quantum leap beyond the properties of all existing material known to man," Bragalia maintained.

"Throughout the received FOIA documents, mention is made of potential use of some of the materials in "advanced aerospace platforms." Reference is made to desired material characteristics such as being extremely lightweight and tough, like the characteristics of the debris found at the Roswell crash," Bragalia wrote.

In December last year, former President Donald Trump had signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill which he also set into motion a 180-day countdown for the authorities to reveal all they know about UFOs.

The DIA and Secretary of Defence were given less than six months to provide information on "unidentified aerial phenomena" to the congress and committees of armed services, according to former president Trump's move.

Almost on cue, America's spy agency CIA allowed all UFO information to be downloaded ahead of the deadline last month.

The CIA allowed documents to accessed by downloading from the Black Vault website. The data involved every instance of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) which has been mapped by the US government.