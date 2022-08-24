Facebook edit button goes missing for some users, causes social media storm

Social media users were left puzzled on Wednesday as some of them noticed that the Edit feature on Facebook posts was missing. Several screenshots shared on Twitter showed that the users were unable to edit their Facebook posts anymore and they were quick to react to the development.

“Why on earth is my “edit post” button gone on Facebook?!?!” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Have we gone back to 2007 where you can’t edit posts on @facebook anymore??", read another post.

While the feature was completely absent in Apple devices, it was still visible on Android. As a result, the social media users connected it to the latest iOS update. While Facebook has not released any statement, the general consensus was that the feature was missing after updating the iOS software.

The latest change to the operating system was introduced by Apple in the past month but it has caused a lot of chatter among users who are not happy with the absence of the Facebook edit option.

How to solve the problem at present?

A number of users on Twitter came up with a number of suggestions in order to get the Edit option back on Facebook. One of the most common ones was to use the web application instead of the app. Some also said that uninstalling and installing the app on the device can potentially solve the problem.

The other solution given by the users was to clear the cache on iOS in order to make the operating system work faster.