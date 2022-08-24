Scandal yet again: Finland's PM Sanna Marin apologises for controversial pic

Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, issued an apology on Tuesday for a contentious photograph that was shot at her home, less than a week after the 36-year-old aroused controversy with a video of her partying.

The image, which has been circulating in Finnish media, features two ladies kissing, baring their torsos, and covering their breasts with the word "Finland."

The photo was taken at Marin's official residence in Kesaranta after she attended a music festival from July 8 to 10, she said on Tuesday.

"I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken," Marin told reporters in Helsinki.

At the time, "friends" were "spending the evening" and "going to the sauna," according to Marin.

A former Miss Finland contestant and social media star who is in the snap initially posted the image on a TikTok account.

The largest newspaper in the Nordic region, Helsingin Sanomat, published an editorial on Tuesday claiming that Marin did not appear to be "in control" and that further images and films from her private life would come up in the public domain.

Last week, a video of Marin dancing and having a good time with a group of friends and celebrities made news across the world.

Some people mistook comments made in the video for references to drugs, which she vehemently rejected and was hotly disputed on social media.

Marin had a drug test on Friday to "clear up suspicions" as a result of the uproar.

A sample of her urine was examined for the presence of several medications. It gave negative results.

