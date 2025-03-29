NASA astronaut Don Pettit has devised a groundbreaking solution for coffee lovers in space, creating a cup that allows astronauts to sip their morning brew without relying on straws or pouches.

Advertisment

Having a sip O’joe in the morning; nothing beats the zero-g cup for morning coffee. pic.twitter.com/koM2V4Lhsf — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) March 27, 2025

Aboard the International Space Station (ISS), where microgravity makes traditional drinking methods impossible, Pettit longed for a coffee experience that engaged all the senses.

Advertisment

Determined to overcome the challenge, he designed the Capillary Cup, a vessel that enables liquids to flow naturally to the lips using surface tension and capillary action.

Also Read | New lower back pain drug hailed as ‘gamechanger’, brings hope to sufferers

In a now-viral video shared on X, Pettit demonstrated his innovation, sipping from the floating white cup. He captioned the post, “Having a sip O’joe in the morning; nothing beats the zero-g cup for morning coffee.”

Advertisment

Also Read | Scientists have leveraged Earth's rotation to generate electricity

Enhancing the coffee experience in space

Unlike conventional space coffee, which is consumed from sealed bags through a straw, the Capillary Cup allows astronauts to experience the aroma of their drink—an essential element of the coffee ritual.

Responding to a user online, Pettit explained the significance of this innovation.

Also Read | 13-billion-year-old galaxy mysteriously crosses a cosmic veil to reach Webb

“The zero-g cup allows one to smell your coffee, something you can't do when sipping through a straw from a bag; the smell is probably 70 per cent of the coffee pleasure,” he wrote.

The invention, highlighted by the Rochester Institute of Technology, marks a step forward in making everyday experiences more natural for astronauts.

Pettit’s design has since paved the way for further research into fluid dynamics in microgravity, enhancing comfort for space travellers on future missions.