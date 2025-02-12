The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a stunning video of its Curiosity rover, which currently is exploring planet Mars. The rover has captured colourful clouds using its Mastcam. The video was captured on January 17, 2025, which was the 4,426th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

Advertisment

Just like Earth, Mars also has its own seasonal weather pattern, but the atmospheric composition is different. The Martian clouds may look similar to what we see here on Earth, but they include frozen carbon dioxide or dry ice.

Also read: Scientists discover world's largest underground thermal lake in Albania

NASA explained on its website that the clouds at the top of the frame, including the falling white plumes, are made of carbon dioxide ice. The plumes are an estimated 37 to 50 miles (60 to 80 kilometres) above the Martian surface.

Advertisment

The space agency said that the plumes could fall as low as 31 miles (50 kilometres) above the surface before they would evaporate due to rising temperatures.

Also read: Inside an oval shaped galaxy, European astronomers detect nearest Einstein ring using Euclid telescope

The clouds are in red-and-green colours and their images show the latest observations of what are called noctilucent (Latin for "night shining") or twilight clouds

Advertisment

Iridescent clouds, sometimes known as "mother-of-pearl" clouds, can occasionally even produce a rainbow of colours. They are only visible when the clouds are particularly high and during the evening since they are too faint to be seen during the day.

Also read: Risk of space debris hitting planes is growing in SpaceX era, researchers warn

"Martian clouds are made of either water ice or, at higher altitudes and lower temperatures, carbon dioxide ice. (Mars’ atmosphere is more than 95% carbon dioxide.)," NASA wrote.

Watch the video here:

Cloudgazing... on Mars! ☁️

@MarsCuriosity captured these colorful clouds drifting across the Martian sky. The iridescent, carbon dioxide ice formations offer clues about Mars' atmosphere and weather: https://t.co/HAp2FDFjhk pic.twitter.com/DEWV477X01 — NASA (@NASA) February 11, 2025

I spend a lot of time looking down, but it pays to look up sometimes!



These carbon dioxide ice clouds appear seasonally and offer clues about the Red Planet’s atmosphere and climate. https://t.co/oENhsuhoX1 pic.twitter.com/7wG2LBffu1 — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) February 12, 2025

Are such clouds found everywhere on Mars?

According to NASA, the mystery persists over why such twilight clouds, made of carbon dioxide ice, haven't been spotted in other locations on Mars. Curiosity landed in 2012 and is on Mount Sharp in Gale Crater, just south of the Martian equator.

NASA said that such clouds were first seen on Mars in 1997 by the Pathfinder mission and Curiosity didn't spot them until 2019.

Also read: People with THIS blood group might stay younger for longer

Mark Lemmon, who is an atmospheric scientist with the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado, led a paper summarising Curiosity’s first two seasons of twilight cloud observations.

"I'll always remember the first time I saw those iridescent clouds and was sure at first it was some color artifact. Now it's become so predictable that we can plan our shots in advance; the clouds show up at exactly the same time of year," Lemmon said as quoted by NASA.

The findings of the study were published late last year in Geophysical Research Letters.

(With inputs from agencies)