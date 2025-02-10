People often say that the Japanese have discovered the secret to staying young as the nation has consistently topped the global charts when it comes to living a longer and healthier life as compared to people in other countries. A healthy lifestyle, diet, and even good genes are said to be reasons behind higher life expectancy in Japan. But do blood groups play a role? Research suggests it might.

Advertisment

The ABO system classifies blood into four different groups - A, B, O and AB. A person's blood group is determined by a pair of genes - one gene inherited from each parent. Scientists have attempted to establish a link between ageing and blood group and found that individuals with blood group B may experience a slower ageing process.

Also read: Boost in the area of xenotransplantation as US man gets gene-edited pig kidney

Scientists have studied how blood group B is different from others. In 2004, scientists investigated the association between blood groups and life expectancy by comparing 269 people, aged over 100 years living in Tokyo.

Advertisment

Their findings suggested that blood type B might be associated with exceptional longevity. Ever since the study was done, scientists and researchers continued their in-depth assessment.

Also read: What is rare ‘sun candle’ phenomenon? Austria skier captures its magical video

Notably, people with group B have the B antigen on their red blood cells and produce antibodies against the A antigen. Some experts have pointed to the fact that better cellular repair and regeneration mechanisms are responsible. Some say their bodies handle metabolic stress more smoothly. Some experts believe that linking blood groups to longevity is a bit of a stretch.

Advertisment

Also read: Study reveals octopuses may have oldest known sex chromosomes

In 2024, a larger study, with a sample size of more than 5,000 volunteers, was done to analyse the biological age of 11 organs. They checked levels of over 4,000 proteins in the bloodstream. The research found that around 20 per cent of the population experiences accelerated ageing in at least one organ.

Also read: World Cancer Day: Understanding different cancer therapies: Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, and Surgery

Risk of brain stroke in specific blood group

Another study, done in 2022 by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, found that people with type A blood had a higher risk of having strokes before age 60 when compared to people with type O blood.

The study was published in the journal Neurology. It analysed genome-wide association studies of early-onset stroke, ages 18–59 years, using individual-level data or summary statistics in 16,730 cases and 599,237 non-stroke controls obtained across 48 different studies.

It is difficult to say that the blood group can provide substantive information regarding age and the natural process of ageing. However, such studies might help in health investigation and help take preventive measures if required.

(With inputs from agencies)