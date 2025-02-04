World Cancer Day 2025: One in nine people in India is expected to to face a cancer diagnosis during their lifetime, says Dr. Vinayak V Maka, Senior Consultant at Ramaiah Institute of Oncosciences, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital as he explained how different genders could fall at risk of cancer at some point of their lives. While lung cancer ranks the highest among males, women are more susceptible to fall at risk of developing breast cancer.

On World Cancer Day, we spoke to oncologists and experts of the field to understand the different treatments available for cancer today and how to make the right decision.

Understanding Systemic Therapies for Cancer

Medical experts suggest that there are three primary therapeutic approaches: systemic therapy which includes chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery. Each method targets cancer cells through distinct mechanisms, often used in combination for best possible remission outcomes.

Dr. Vinayak explains that chemotherapy entails the use of potent drugs aimed at eliminating rapidly proliferating cancer cells. Although effective, the treatment's side effects can be profound, including significant hair loss, fatigue, and weakened immunity. Current systemic therapy protocols are often combined with other cancer treatments like immunotherapy and target therapies , tailored more specifically to different cancer types, thereby enhancing treatment accuracy and lessening overall toxicity.

Radiation Therapy involves exposing the patient to ionizing radiation to eradicate or inhibit the growth of malignant cells. This method allows for precise targeting, potentially reducing overall radiation exposure and treatment duration while maximizing cancer cell destruction.

Surgical procedures continue to be an essential component of cancer treatment, which entails the physical excision of tumors and possibly surrounding affected tissues.

Dr. Mridul Malhotra, Consultant - Medical Oncology at Manipal Hospital Dwarka in New Delhi believes that cancer treatment today has evolved significantly, integrating traditional methods with innovative approaches. While surgery can be the first line of treatment for localising cancers, it can be combined with other therapies to enhance effectiveness. Radiation, meanwhile, involves using high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells, particularly effective for localised tumors. The most common of all, chemotherapy uses drugs to kill cancer cells in a region. This can be combined with immunotherapy, including CAR-T cell therapy, which harnesses the immune system to combat cancer more effectively.

Recent advances include precision oncology, which tailors treatment based on genetic profiling of tumors, and nanomedicine enhancing drug delivery and targeting.

Dr. Mridul suggests using liquid biopsies as a non-invasive cancer detection method. Also, there is gene therapy which is currently being explored to modify cancer cell behavior directly. These innovations are paving the way for more personalized and effective cancer care.