In a shocking case of medical lapse, a Mexican social media influencer died of a cardiac arrest after getting a liposuction procedure.

The woman named Denisse Reyes died from complications of the liposuction. She got the procedure done at an unauthorised clinic in Chiapas, Mexico.

Liposuction procedure led to her death

The news came out on February 2 even though the procedure was done on January 26. According to a report in New York Post, Denisse had gotten it done at a clinic called San Pablo Medical Clinic in Tuxtla Gutierrez. A doctor gave her intravenous medication before the procedure.

Post the surgery, the social media influencer shared with her fans that she is on her way to recovery. She revealed that she is doing good post the procedure.

However, her body had an adverse reaction to the medication administered during the procedure and she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest which proved lethal for her.

According to a relative of hers, Ammao Rodriguez, Denisse began feeling unwell and went into cardiac arrest, prompting medical staff to rush her out of the room.

A friend who accompanied her was asked to wait outside the recovery room, with medical staff stating that they would update a family member on her condition. The doctors then told them that Denisse’s situation was delicate. She was later transferred to a better hospital due to lack of an intensive care unit at the previous hospital.

The social media influencer is survived by a son

Denisse is a mother to an eight-year-old boy. According to reports, she did not have any pre-existing health conditions. Her family is now seeking justice, and they are now working with the health authorities to take legal action against the surgeon who performed the procedure.

The incident raises concerns about the risks of seeking cosmetic procedures at unauthorised clinics.