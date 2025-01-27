Expect groundbreaking music and dance this February as DJ Tiësto is set to return to India on a three-city tour. After more than a decade, fans of dance music will get to witness the magic come alive at the Tiësto India Tour 2025, a spectacular three-city journey that promises to redefine the live music experience.

Fresh off their sold-out Bryan Adams tour, EVA Live promises to bring something new for their fans of live entertainment. Tiësto, the Grammy-winning pioneer and multi-genre innovator, will step away from his famed Las Vegas residency to electrify audiences in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Expect a groundbreaking live music experience with DJ Tiësto

The legendary DJ will kick off the tour at Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram, on February 13, 2025, perform at NESCO, Mumbai, on February 14, and culminate with a grand finale at Terraform Arena, Bengaluru, on February 16.

Known for his ability to seamlessly evolve and captivate fans across generations, Tiësto will deliver a mesmerising two-hour set that bridges the past and future of electronic dance music. Expect a high-energy celebration of his iconic soundscape, blending classic trance and progressive house anthems with cutting-edge productions, all brought to life with breathtaking visuals, state-of-the-art sound systems, and jaw-dropping stage design. This is not just a concert; it’s a sensory odyssey.

Speaking about his return to India, Tiësto told WION exclusively, "India has always been close to my heart, and I’m absolutely thrilled to be coming back after 10 years. The energy and passion of the fans here are unmatched anywhere in the world – I can’t wait to feel it all over again with everyone in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru!"

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live, shared his excitement, saying, "Tiësto is more than an artist – he’s a phenomenon, a visionary, and a symbol of global music culture. His return to India is a momentous occasion that underscores the evolution of the Indian EDM landscape. This tour isn’t just about music; it’s about creating memories, celebrating connection, and elevating the cultural pulse of the nation.”

Tickets for the HSBC Presents Tiësto India Tour 2025 will be exclusively available in the District by Zomato.

