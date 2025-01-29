Rakhi Sawant is ready to get settled again?

Rakhi Sawant, who never misses a beat with her social media antics, is back at it. The TV and films actress who can easily be called a darling of the internet, recently revealed that she is ready to get settled again, and this time with a Pakistani actor named Dodi Khan.

Rakhi, 46, has been married twice before this, but it didn’t work out both times. What is the story behind this new chapter of romance in Rakhi’s life, you ask?

Rakhi has recently confirmed on her Instagram and several channels that she is deeply in love with him and the two are planning to get married soon.

Rakhi has also publicly shamed her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, accusing him of spreading false rumours about her. “Adil is jealous of my marriage, so he wants bad publicity, wrong publicity from my name. I really don’t want to give any publicity to that idiot,” she said recently.

Who is Dodi Khan?

With the focus on Pakistani actor Dodi, we found that he is a man who runs businesses and has his hands on entertainment business in his country. He comes from a well-established business family, and has starred in some films. He has also been involved in filmmaking and calls himself a “fitness freak”.

In some old interviews, he has spoken highly of Bollywood and expressed admiration for Indian stars like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan.

Dodi’s relationship with Rakhi has captured significant public attention, and the couple’s wedding plans have become the talk of the town. The two have apparently decided to have a traditional Pakistani wedding, which will be celebrated with Islamic rituals, followed by a reception in India.

In a fun video posted on Instagram, Dodi Khan asked Rakhi Sawant whether he should bring his wedding procession to India or Dubai. In the video, he asks, “Rakhi ji ye bataiye baraat leke India aana hai ya Dubai?”