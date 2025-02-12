Scientists have found the world's largest underground thermal lake inside a cave in southern Albania, in the Vromoner region, marking an "extraordinary success" in the field of geological research.

The lake was discovered by researchers from the Czech Republic four years ago, in 2021. But at that time, they didn't have the right instruments to measure it.

The Neuron Foundation, which is an organisation that promotes research by Czech scientists, said in a statement that it enabled the acquisition of key equipment that led to the confirmation of the "world-famous" discovery.

The team of scientists stated that they returned to the lake in 2024 with state-of-the-art 3D scanners, confirming that the hidden water body is the biggest of its kind known to science.

The lake has been named Lake Neuron in honour of the Neuron Foundation. It has a length of 138.3 metres, a width of 42 metres and a circumference of 345 metres. It holds 8,335 cubic metres of thermal mineral water.

Marek Audy, head of the Neuron Atmos Expedition, said in a statement, "According to the high column of steam emerging from the limestone massif, we managed to find an abyss over a hundred meters deep. We called it Atmos."

"At the bottom, we discovered a strong thermal inflow and a vast lake. In order for Czech science to present this phenomenal discovery, it was necessary to conduct scientific research and precise measurements," Audy added.

Extensive hydrogeological research has proved the uniqueness of the lake, which is further highlighted by the fact that the dome is three times larger than the main hall of the National Theatre in Prague.

'Groundbreaking project'

"I am extremely proud that we were able to support Czech scientists in such a groundbreaking project," said Monika Řasa Vondráková, Director and Co-Founder of the Neuron Foundation.

"This success demonstrates how crucial it is to support scientists directly in the field, where they can bring completely new knowledge thanks to their knowledge and commitment. Expeditions like this are crucial for the development of science and deepening our understanding of the world around us," Řasa added.

