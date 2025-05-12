A 4.06 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on Monday (May 12), which had an epicentre 10 kilometres below the surface. This was the third earthquake to hit the South Asian nation in the last few days.

This comes as tensions between Pakistan and its neighbour, India, reach new heights in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, and the subsequent India's Operation Sindoor and Pakistan’s Op Banyan-um-Marsoos.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the latitude of the earthquake was 29.12 N and the longitude 67.26 E.

The recent seismic event occurred several days after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan late Friday night.

(Developing story, more to follow)