Operation Sindoor - India strikes back to avenge Pahalgam terror attack: Operation Sindoor, India's vengence for Pahalgam terror attack, stuck at the terror factory Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province, which is the hometown of Jaish e Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and a safe haven for Lashkar e Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed.







Indian Army, Navy and Air Force were involved in Operation Sindoor, which used precision missiles and possibly drones on Wednesday (May 7) around 2 am India time.

The nine terror targets were located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. They were in Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Bagh in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and Muridke and Ahmedpura Sharqia in Bahawalpur, Punjab.

Bahawalpur : The base of of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists

Bahawalpur is significant for two reasons. It is a message that India's response will not be limited just across the border, but also deeper into Pakistani territory if it holds terrorist havens. Bahawalpur, which is located in Punjab province, is the hometown of Jaishe e Mohammad terror chief Maulana Masood Azhar. He openly roams the area and gives Friday prayer sermons, when he is not hiding or under sham house arrests by Pakistan.





Azhar is among the terrorists who India had exchanged in 1999 during the Air India plane hijack, for the return of Indian passengers in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Bahawalpur is also a known bastion of Lashkar e Taiba terror chief Hafiz Saeed.



LeT is the key perpetrator of the terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people, mostly Indian tourists, dead.

How India carried out Operation Sindoor

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Indian government said in a statement.

The release said India's action was "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature" adding that "no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted".

"India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."





