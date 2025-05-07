Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was watching and monitoring when the Indian Armed Forces launched "Operation Sindoor", carrying out missile strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This comes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed the lives of 26 people.

India carried out a series of precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and PoK on Wednesday midnight.

It marks a significant escalation in India's counter-terror strategy after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

At 1:51 am, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

A press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), shared just before 2 am, officially announced the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

WATCH VIDEO: 'Focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature': Indian govt on 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan

“India announces Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan,” the statement read, linking the operation directly to the Pahalgam attack on April 22. That assault saw terrorists open fire on unarmed civilians in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, most of them tourists.

Soon after the strikes, the Indian Army took to social media platform X to say: “Justice is served. Jai Hind!” Prior to this, the Army had posted: “prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH” — Ready to strike, trained to win.

Following the strikes launched by India on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), senior Indian officials speak to counterparts in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Russia to brief them on the steps taken by India.

