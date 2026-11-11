/Lahore court frame charges against Pakistan Dy PM Ishaq Dar’s grandson in gang rape case of two foreign women: Details here

A court in Pakistan's Lahore has formally indicted eight suspects, including Muhammad Raza Dar, the grandson of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in an alleged gang rape case involving two foreign women. All eight accused appeared before the court in judicial custody and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Additional District and Sessions Judge Rafaqat Ali Gondal framed the charges against the accused, paving the way for the high-profile trial to begin. The court has directed the prosecution to present its witnesses on Dec 9, 2026.

Who are the victims and what are the allegations?

The two complainants are foreign nationals, one from the Netherlands and the other from Venezuela. According to reports, the women alleged that they were lured to Pakistan in June 2026 in connection with a cryptocurrency investment dispute involving Raza Dar. They further alleged that after arriving in the country, they were detained, extorted and sexually assaulted in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA). The women have since returned to their respective countries after recording their statements in connection with the case. The allegations prompted an investigation by Punjab Police, with the case drawing attention because of the identity of one of the accused and the seriousness of the charges.

Why is Ishaq Dar's grandson's name in the case?

Muhammad Raza Dar, the grandson of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, is among the eight people indicted by the Lahore court. Earlier, the Punjab Police had submitted an investigation report that reportedly cleared Raza Dar and several of his aides of the rape allegations, instead implicating some lower-paid employees. The findings attracted public and political scrutiny, particularly over the handling of the investigation and the allegations against individuals connected to influential political circles. However, the court has now proceeded to frame charges against all eight suspects, including Raza Dar. The accused have denied the charges.

What happens next?