/Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes eye treatment, returns to Adiala jail

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was taken from Adiala jail to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad for a medical check-up and follow-up treatment for his ongoing eye condition. He was reportedly discharged in the early hours of Wednesday (Nov 11).

According to a Dawn report, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) between November 10 and 11 for a medical examination and follow-up treatment on the advice of his ophthalmologist.

What happened at the hospital?

Doctors examined Khan, including an assessment of his eyes, before proceeding with the treatment. His vital signs were normal and he was found to be clinically stable, the official said. The ophthalmology team subsequently administered an intravitreal anti-VEGF injection, a treatment used for certain retinal conditions.

“Imran remained clinically stable before, during and after the procedure,” the official said.

Khan was discharged at around 2:30 am with instructions for further care and follow-up. His previous reported visit to PIMS for the same condition was in June.

What is Imran Khan suffering from?

The 73-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from right central retinal vein occlusion, an eye condition that came to light in late January. He has since been taken to hospital several times for treatment.

Khan has been behind bars since August 2023, and concerns about his health have repeatedly surfaced during his imprisonment.

In August, the Supreme Court directed the government to move him to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital after receiving reports about his medical condition.

A jail medical report had recorded complaints of fluctuating blood pressure, palpitations, headaches and restlessness. A medical board comprising PIMS specialists also recommended daily walks, access to newspapers and television, and more frequent meetings with his family to help manage his anxiety and blood pressure.

Dispute over hospital transfer

Despite the Supreme Court's direction, Khan was taken to PIMS and later returned to prison instead of being shifted to Shifa International Hospital.