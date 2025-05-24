In a big statement, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday (May 24) said that it is pointless to hold talks with the “puppet” PML-N government, adding that he is ready to negotiate with the military establishment.

Khan, who is currently jailed at the high-security Adiala Jail, is the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and faces multiple cases which were launched after his government was toppled in April 2022. Khan claimed that the baseless political cases against him and other PTI members, forced abductions, and coerced press conferences are designed to make members publicly disassociate from the party.



"Engaging in any talks with the puppet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is pointless. This illegitimate Form-47 installed government has already wasted two months. Its only objective is to cling to false authority. It holds no real power," Imran Khan posted on X.

"Talks will only be held with those who actually hold power (military establishment), and only in the national interest. I do not fear hardship as my resolve remains strong," Khan added.



He also said that the baseless trials related to the events of May 9, 2023 have resumed once again. "May 9th was a false flag operation. No CCTV footage has been presented to this day, and the past two years have made it abundantly clear that its sole objective was to crush PTI. The truth will be evident to all if the CCTV footage of that day is made public," added Khan.



The PTI supremo denied that any one from the military or else approached him to cut a deal. "No one has approached me for any negotiations. News claiming otherwise is entirely false," he declared. Khan also claimed that he is not allowed to speak to his children, meetings with his family are arbitrarily delayed for days and "even my personal physician is not permitted to see me. Despite this, I will continue to stand firm for the sake of my nation," he said.

This comes after Khan opined that Gen Asim Munir should have crowned himself 'King' instead of Field Marshal. Last week, Gen Asim Munir was officially elevated to the rank of Field Marshal — the highest military designation in Pakistan.