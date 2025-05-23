Asim Munir should have crowned himself 'King' not Field Marshal, says former Pak PM Imran Khan

In a ceremony on Wednesday (May 21), Gen Asim Munir was officially elevated to the rank of Field Marshal — the highest military designation in Pakistan. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently serving his sentence in jail, had said Munir should crown himself 'King' instead.

Present at the ceremony were the chief ministers of three states, Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh, the CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur skipped the do. It is said that Gandapur was busy in a party meeting discussing the release of Imran Khan.

Speaking to local media, Khan's sister Aleema quoted the former PM and said, “MashaAllah, General Asim Munir has become the Field Marshal. It would have been better had be declared himself King... because if one has to give himself a title, then King would have been appropriate.”

She further added, "The country is ruled by the law of the jungle. And in the jungle, there is only one King."

Munir's promotion comes after the country got embroiled in cross-border firing with India. In retaliation to the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor. The aim was to target and dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.



With battered air force bases and destroyed terrorist havens, Pakistan agreed upon a ceasefire with India after four days of fighting. Yet Islamabad not only celebrated its 'self-proclaimed victory' but also made the then Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir the new Field Marshal of the country.