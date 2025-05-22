'Pak army chief driven by extreme religious outlook': Jaishankar slams Asim Munir

The Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 in which 26 innocent people were killed was "based on their Hindu faith." India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated this fact in an interview to foreign media.

In an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS, Jaishankar on being asked about the Pahalgam terror attack said, "Look first of all you have to understand what it was all about. It started because it was triggered by a very barbaric terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir where 26 tourists were murdered in front of their families, after their faith was ascertained. It was done to harm the tourism of the state and to create religious discord deliberately."

The foreign minister also did not hesitate in saying that the Pakistani leadership, including the army chief, who has now been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal have an "extreme religious outlook."

"An element of religion was introduced (to the attack) and to understand that you have to see that on the Pakistani side, their leadership, especially their army chief, is very driven by extreme religious outlook. So there is clearly some connect with the views expressed and the behaviour done," he said.

'Jugular vein' remark by Pak army chief

Asim Munir, promoted to the rank of Field Marshal from army chief by Pakistan after the Operation Sindoor faceoff with India is steeped in Islamic learning. His father was an imam, and he learned the Quran by heart. He uses Quranic verses in his speeches and does not miss a chance to share his knowledge of Islam at public platforms.

It is at one such event, addressing the overseas Pakistanis, that he re-invoked the two-nation theory and the Hindu-Muslim binary as justification for the creation of Pakistan. In the same speech, he made invective-laden remarks about Kashmir, describing it as the 'jugular vein' of Pakistan.

"It was our jugular vein, it is our jugular vein, we will not forget it," Munir said in an address to Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad on April 16.

