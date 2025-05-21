Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir garners attention that its economy warranted. Internet has a field day

Pakistan fails to take action against the terror infrastructure booming on its soil, gets embroiled in cross-border firing, and now, elevates the army chief to field marshal. As Islamabad celebrated the victory of the 'war' against India, General Asim Munir's promotion comes as a surprise.

Battered military facilities, dwindling economy… in the latest, Field Marshal Asim Munir has garnered more attention than the issues the country is facing.

Now, having a field day with memes are netizens. Here's what social media is buzzing with.

Some are interpreting Munir acceptance speech, others are drawing parallels with movie scenes. Many are calling it a promotion to Munir by Munir; take a look:

Congratulating Asim Munir, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X, “On behalf of the entire nation, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) on his well-deserved promotion to the rank of Field Marshal. His exemplary leadership during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos crushed enemy’s nefarious designs and brought great honor to our Motherland."

He added, "Under his command, our valiant Armed Forces staunchly defended Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with unity, courage and the highest standards of military professionalism. Today, Pakistan salutes Field Marshal Asim Munir as well as our brave countrymen, soldiers, martyrs, and their families. Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad..!!”



This promotion comes as Pakistan, did not take any step to curb the terrorism that is stemming from their motherland. After a fortnight of inaction and lack of intent, India decided to launch Operation Sindoor and target the terror operative infrastructure. It was a ‘compulsion’, as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri mentioned in the first address after India's retaliatory move. Operation Sindoor was launched after the dastardly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed 26 innocent tourists on April 22.