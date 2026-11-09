/79 years after India-Pakistan partition, historic Lahore gurdwara reopens its doors to Sikh devotees

A historic Sikh Gurdwara in Pakistan's Lahore has reopened on Sunday (Nov 8), after 79 years. This marks a historic decision as the Gurdwara was shut since the Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib, located on Temple Road in the city's Mozang area, resumed services following the completion of restoration work.

According to reports, members of the Sikh community, government officials and representatives of religious bodies attended the reopening ceremony, which was conducted in accordance with Sikh traditions. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Nasir Mushtaq said that the project aims to protect Lahore's historical and religious heritage. The reopening follows restoration work undertaken jointly by the ETPB, PSGPC and the Punjab government.

Why is this Gurdwara special?

The Gurdwara is a shrine associated with the visit of Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth of the 10 Sikh Gurus, who lived from 1595 to 1644. Guru Hargobind Sahib accepted an invitation from Lahore's local Sikh congregation, known as the Sangat, and stayed for three days at the residence of his devotee Bhai Jiwan. The house was subsequently converted into a gurdwara. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) assumed administrative control of the shrine in 1927. The original building is believed to date back to the period of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Regular worship at the gurdwara stopped following Partition in 1947. Punjab's Minister for Minorities Affairs and president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, announced that the restoration had been completed and the gurdwara was now open to devotees.