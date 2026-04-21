/Knives, pepper spray and pistol: Violent clash erupts inside Germany gurdwara, 11 injured

A violent clash erupted at a gurdwara in the Duisburg locality in the German city of Moers, in which at least 11 people were injured. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday (Apr 19) and videos, purportedly taken inside the religious premises, have surfaced on social media, on Monday night (Apr 19). The visuals show a physical altercation between two groups. However, the exact reason for the clash is not known. Sharp objects, including knives and kirpans, were seen as people from two groups attacked each other. German newspaper Bild reported that police deployed special police tactical units as the situation escalated. Some reports also said that firearm was also used during the altercation. The German paper also quoted the initial probe report and stated that the disputes may have stemmed from the election of a new board of directors.

The German newspaper also quoted a 56-year-old member of the congregation, who witnessed the altercation saying, "This must have been planned. Shortly before the service began, the attackers suddenly had pepper spray and sprayed their opponents. Then one of them fired a pistol. And I also saw knives. There have been problems and conflicts for some time. But it's mainly about influence and who has the final say here at the temple. When the attack began, many fled the temple in panic; it could have ended much worse. Fortunately, no one's life is in danger," the witness added.

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According to the Bild report, some people present inside the gurdwara fled as soon as the clash erupted. Those injured were treated at the spot by paramedics and an emergency physician. At least one suspect was handcuffed by police and placed in a patrol car. About the firearm, the report said that only the shell casings were found and initial findings suggest it was a blank-firing pistol.