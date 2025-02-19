For the untrained eye, TROPEX—Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise—unfolds as a spectacular display of maritime might, captured in vivid imagery of warships slicing through the Indian Ocean, fighter jets carving contrails into the sky, and submarines lurking in the depths, unseen yet formidable. But beyond the press briefings and Distinguished Visitor Days, beyond the images of aircraft carriers and missile firings, lies an intricate, multi-dimensional framework of strategic planning and doctrinal evolution that has propelled the Indian Navy into a globally significant force—a force that remains largely unsung but is indispensable to ensuring good order at sea.

Advertisment

From Tactical Drills to Theatre-Level Warfighting

The Indian Navy’s large-scale combat simulations are not new. The seeds of TROPEX were sown decades ago in exercises such as SPRINGEX and SUMMEREX, held through the 1970s and 1980s when the Navy’s Eastern and Western Fleets would converge for joint deployments in either the Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal. These war simulations were crucial in refining fleet tactics and joint strike capabilities, yet they remained largely tactical in scope. In minor versions of these veterans would regale tales of ships exercising together and then split apart into two groups as Red and Blue Navies to engage in a structured scenario!

Also read | North Korea 'significantly benefiting' from its troops fighting in Russia war: US at UNSC



By the 1990s, these exercises evolved into TACEX (Tactical Exercise), a more complex approach to multi-unit coordination and combat simulations. But the post-1999 era, shaped by the lessons of the Kargil conflict and emerging maritime threats in the Indian Ocean, necessitated a quantum leap from tactical-level engagements to full-scale operational readiness and joint-force synergy. With increasing deployments alongside friendly foreign navies in exercises like Malabar (with the US, Japan, and Australia) and Varuna (with France), India saw the necessity to elevate these exercises to a theatre-level operational scale. TROPEX was born out of this realisation, with Naval Headquarters, doctrine agencies, and the Maritime Warfare Centres playing a pivotal role in its conception and evolution.

Advertisment

The Unseen Planning Behind TROPEX

What the public seldom sees is the sheer scale of pre-exercise simulations, wargaming models, and strategic decision-making that underpin TROPEX. While the fleet movements, firepower demonstrations, and joint-force participation make headlines, these are merely the execution phase of an extensive doctrinal and operational design.

At the heart of this process are many professional and intricate concept-led organisations. A key authority is the Flag Officer Doctrine and Concepts (FODC), one of the Indian Navy’s most critical yet least-publicised offices. It is here that conceptual requirements for future naval warfare are studied, developed, and validated through advanced wargaming methodologies. Before a single warship sets sail for TROPEX, planners at the Maritime Warfare Centres conduct computational simulations and strategic scenario modeling using cutting-edge AI-driven warfighting models.



These simulations test a vast range of possibilities that could include (these are hypothetical):

● How does an Indian carrier battle group operate under cyber-contested environments?

● How effective is joint force power projection over extended operational durations?

● What are the asymmetric threats from maritime hybrid warfare, and how can India counter them?



The exercise then progresses in structured phases, starting with command post rehearsals, followed by fleet workups, and culminating in full-spectrum combat scenarios.

Advertisment

Also read | US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's first joint interview to air today - Know all details inside

TROPEX 2025: A Grand Maritime Testbed

The 2025 edition of TROPEX, currently underway in the Indian Ocean Region, has expanded in scale and reach. Over three months (January-March 2025), the entire spectrum of maritime warfare will be played out, from blue-water carrier battle group operations to littoral combat scenarios involving amphibious forces and joint expeditionary manoeuvres.

TROPEX-25 has brought together:

● 65 frontline Indian Navy ships, including the two aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

● 09 submarines, including the lethal Kalvari-class Scorpene boats.

● Over 80 aircraft, ranging from MiG-29K fighter jets, P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and the formidable MH-60R Seahawks.

● IAF assets, including Su-30 MKIs, Jaguars, AWACS, C-130s, and aerial refuelers, ensuring air-sea battle synchronisation.

● 600+ troops from the Indian Army’s Infantry Brigade, working on joint amphibious assault missions.

● Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft, contributing to maritime law enforcement and domain awareness.

At its core, TROPEX 25 is a battle lab, a proving ground where the Indian Navy validates its evolving Concept of Operations (CONOPS), enhancing its ability to project power and secure maritime interests in contested waters.

Why TROPEX 2025 Matters More Than Ever

The strategic imperatives for TROPEX have never been more pressing. The Indian Ocean has increasingly become the stage for great power competition, as China continues to expand its People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) presence in the region. Reports indicate Chinese naval deployments, spy ships near India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and expanding footholds in ports like Gwadar, Djibouti, and Hambantota.

With maritime hybrid threats, cyber warfare, and electronic jamming techniques emerging as the new battlefield tools, TROPEX-25 has embedded AI-driven operational frameworks, cyber defence drills, and electronic warfare simulations to prepare for non-traditional threats. The exercise is also refining the forward deployment concept, ensuring that the Navy can sustain operations far from home shores for prolonged durations—a critical capability for a blue-water force.

Also read | Tesla posts 13 job openings in India after CEO Elon Musk's meeting with PM Modi

India’s Silent Yet Indispensable Naval Power

Despite its ever-growing capabilities, the Indian Navy remains one of the world’s most understated maritime forces. While global powers often trumpet their naval prowess, India continues its silent, methodical build-up of maritime strength, ensuring that the seas remain open and secure—not just for itself but for the entire region.

TROPEX, in essence, is not just an Indian naval exercise. It is a message—a message of deterrence, readiness, and commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific. It tells allies and adversaries alike that India’s maritime shield is up, that its sailors are battle-ready, and that its fleets are prepared to project power, defend sovereignty, and uphold international law at sea.



In the coming years, as challenges in the Indian Ocean intensify, exercises like TROPEX will only gain in significance. The oceans are vast, and the threats are real—but so is India’s resolve to keep them secure, anytime, anywhere, and anyhow.

(The writer is an Indian Navy Veteran and Adjunct Research Faculty (Strategic & Security Studies) at Naval War College, Goa)

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)