/Selectors make statement by dropping Gill, but should India drop SKY from Playing XI amid poor form?

The Indian team for the 2026 T20 World Cup was announced on Saturday (Dec 20) as the selectors’ panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, made a couple of bold decisions. The 15-man squad that will play in the 2026 T20 World Cup will not feature the likes of Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma, while Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan have been granted wildcard entries. While a statement was made off the pitch, will there be an on-field statement as well with captain Suryakumar Yadav struggling for form?

Surya’s concerning form

Across the last nine innings for India and Mumbai (in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy), Suryakumar Yadav’s form has become a huge cause for concern for the management. During that period, he has scored 199 runs with an average of 24.88, raising concerns for the management. In his last 22 innings for India in T20Is, Surya’s form makes poor reading as well.

During this period, Surya's average of 13.37 across 22 innings, with a total of 254 runs and no fifties, underscores prolonged struggles. His only notable performance was an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage in Dubai.

The current India T20I captain’s last fifty for the national side came in Hyderabad against Bangladesh in October 2024. In fact, since becoming the captain of the Indian T20I side, he has managed to score only two fifties.

Why is Surya’s position in trouble?

Highly unlikely that a sitting captain will be dropped from the Playing XI for non-injury-related and rest issues; nothing is guaranteed in the Indian side. Rohit Sharma, India’s then Test captain during the 2024-25 Australia tour, was dropped from the Sydney Test in January. On Saturday, Shubman Gill, India’s current captain in Tests and ODIs and vice-captain in the T20Is, was dropped from the World Cup squad.

If the same pattern continues, another statement could be on the way from the Indian team management. Surya, however, will have to buckle up and improve his form with just one more series remaining before the 2026 T20 World Cup begins on Indian soil on February 7.

The likes of Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson are awaiting their opportunities in the Playing XI with the World Cup on the horizon. While these players are unlikely to bat at No.4, given the circumstances, it won’t be a surprise.

Also, Surya’s future in the team will be an issue as well, considering he is keeping his position ahead of Shreyas Iyer and other key domestic performers.

While the captain remains in place for now, it would not be a shock if Axar Patel leads the team during the World Cup, with an in-form batter replacing Surya in the XI.