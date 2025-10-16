/Bihar Battle 2025: NDA or Mahagathbandhan? THESE seats Hold Key to Patliputra's Gaddi

With campaigns hitting fever pitch across Bihar, the 2025 Assembly elections promise another nail-biter in the state's long history of tight contests. Old slogans like “Jab Tak Rahega Samosa Mein Aalu, Tab Tak Rahega Bihar Mein Lalu” (As long as there’s potato in a samosa, there will be Lalu in Bihar) or "Upar Aasman, Neeche Paswan" (Sky above, Paswan below) are still imprinted on the poll pitch of Bihar, but the real drama lies in the numbers. Muslims, who make up about 17 per cent of Bihar's electorate, women at roughly 47 per cent, and the Gen Z crowd—especially first-time voters numbering around 14 lakh—hold the key to who grabs the gaddi in Patna. In a state where alliances shift like monsoon winds, these groups could swing the outcome in a multi-cornered fight between the ruling NDA, the opposition Mahagathbandhan, and wild cards like Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj.

The stakes are sky-high in Bihar's 243 constituencies, where the total voter count stands at 7.43 crore after the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision pruned the rolls by over 47 lakh names since June. Women voters, at 3.5 crore, outnumber men in sheer clout, thanks to schemes like the NDA's Rs 1,000 monthly aid under the Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Yojana, which has boosted female turnout in past polls. Pollsters point out that in 2020, women edged out men in voting percentages in north Bihar, handing Nitish Kumar's JD(U) a lifeline. This time, with Tejashwi Yadav pushing job guarantees for households, the Mahagathbandhan hopes to counter that pull. Muslims, concentrated in Seemanchal and north Bihar pockets, have stuck largely with the RJD-led alliance, but Owaisi's AIMIM—fresh off five seats in 2020—could nibble at edges by fielding candidates in Muslim-heavy areas like Kishanganj and Katihar.

Then there's the youth bulge: Bihar's electorate skews young, with nearly 58 per cent under 25, and those first-time voters—averaging 5,765 per constituency this year—could be the X-factor. That's up from 4,597 in 2020 but down sharply from 9,930 in 2015, per Election Commission data. Back then, the surge helped fuel anti-incumbency waves; now, with migration and joblessness dominating chai-shop talk, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is pitching itself as a fresh voice. Kishor, who masterminded NDA wins in the past, has criss-crossed the state on foot for over 5,000 km, promising clean governance and 90 per cent fresh faces. His party contests all 243 seats, potentially splitting votes in Yadav and Muslim belts that once fed the RJD.

The NDA enters the fray with a iron-clad seat pact: BJP and JD(U) split 101 seats each, Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) bags 29, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha takes six, and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM gets another six. This setup, hammered out after weeks of haggling, aims to lock in upper castes for BJP, EBCs for JD(U), and Dalits for the smaller allies. Nitish Kumar's camp banks on incumbency perks like expanded school meals and women's reservations, while BJP pushes Modi's national schemes. But cracks show: smaller partners grumbled over slim pickings, and Chirag Paswan's aggressive push for more has irked the big two.

Over in the Mahagathbandhan, seat-sharing drags on, with whispers of RJD yielding 134 to allies, Congress grabbing 60, and CPI(ML) settling for 21. Congress, eyeing a breakout from RJD's shadow, has already floated early candidate lists, irking partners. The Left eyes 15-20 seats in strongholds like Jehanabad, while Owaisi's entry threatens to fragment the Muslim vote that propelled RJD to 75 seats last time. Jan Suraaj adds chaos, as Kishor's anti-corruption barbs hit both camps. Pollsters like those at CVoter see NDA edging ahead on women's schemes, but a united opposition could flip the script if youth anger boils over.

What makes this poll a potential thriller are the 52 razor-thin seats from 2020, where margins under 5,000 votes turned the tide. Back then, NDA scraped 125 seats to the Mahagathbandhan's 110, with RJD topping at 75 ahead of BJP's 74. RJD pocketed 15 of those cliffhangers, JD(U) 13, Congress nine, BJP nine, and scraps for Left, VIP, and HAM. This year, both fronts have zeroed in, deploying booth-level workers and star campaigners. In 49 such seats, first-timers outnumbered the 2020 gap—think JD(U) and RJD splitting 13 each—hinting at upsets if young votes tilt left or right.

Take Hilsa in Nalanda, a see-saw classic: JD(U)'s Krishnamurari Sharan alias Prem Mukhiya edged RJD's Atri Muni alias Shakti Singh Yadav by a mere 12 votes in 2020, the tightest in Bihar's history. Recount pleas flew, but the win stuck, underscoring how one booth can rewrite fates. Barbigha nearby saw JD(U)'s Sudarshan Kumar pip Congress's Gajanan Shahi by 113 votes, a upper-caste tussle that could heat up with BJP's push. Ramgarh in Kaimur went to RJD's Sudhakar Singh over BJP's Anand Bhushan Pandey by 189 votes, Yadav muscle clashing with saffron surge.

The pattern repeats: Matihani in Begusarai fell to RJD's Jitendra Kumar over JD(U)'s Amarendra Prakash by 372 votes; Bhorey in Gopalganj to JD(U)'s Sunil Kumar against CPI(ML)'s Jitendra Paswan by 462; Dehri in Rohtas to RJD's Fateh Bahadur Singh over BJP's Satya Narayan Singh by 464. Bachhwara in Begusarai stayed with RJD's Shyam Rajak beating JD(U)'s Ram Ratan Singh by 484; Chakai in Jamui with JD(U)'s Shyam Bihari Prasad defeating RJD's Vijay Krishna Chaudhary by 581; Kudhani in Muzaffarpur with JD(U)'s Ramesh Jaiswal topping RJD's Abdhesh Kumar by 712; Bakhri in Begusarai with RJD's Ajay Kumar Chaudhary over JD(U)'s Sanjeev Kumar by 777; and Prabhata (now Purnea's Pirpainti) with independent Vijay Kumar Singh (backed by RJD) nosing out JD(U)'s Bima Bharti by 951.

These weren't flukes—2020's chemistry brewed from caste cocktails, with Tejashwi's youth pitch denting NDA's hold, but Nitish's welfare net and BJP's Hindu consolidation clawed back ground. LJP's solo run hurt NDA in 40 seats, yet Chirag's Dalit pull helped rebound. Voter turnout hit 57.05 per cent, women at 59 per cent outpacing men, and urban pockets swung saffron.

Notably, the air feels different. No LJP wildcard inside NDA, but Jan Suraaj could siphon anti-establishment anger, especially among the 1.63 crore under-30s eyeing jobs over caste. SIR's deletions—steepest in Muslim districts like Kishanganj (9.69 per cent drop)—sparked cries of foul play from opposition, though ECI insists it's cleanup. Women, buoyed by NDA cash transfers, might stick, but Mahagathbandhan's promise of household jobs could lure them back. Muslims, wary of Owaisi's splits, lean RJD but demand action on floods and migration.