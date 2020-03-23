WION Edit: How social distancing affects our mental health

Over one billion people across the world have confined themselves to their homes. In some cases, they have been forced indoors by mandatory lockdowns while others felt the need to self-quarantine.

As hunky-dory as it may sound, social distancing is not all that fun.

It challenges our basic human needs of belongingness, of connecting with others, or for that matter - even working.

We, humans, are social animals, and social distancing can be really tough for some of us. Adapting to this new reality, the thought of empty streets, limited options, working from home, managing household chores or living under lockdown, is not easy.

As a result, a lot of us today are stressed and anxious. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health and we are not talking about it.

Just because we cannot quantify stress or put numbers to panic, does not mean we do not acknowledge it.

Mental health is as important to coping with the coronavirus, as are improving infrastructure or spreading awareness.

Let's look at ways we can deal with it.

First of all, feeling stressed, being worried or feeling lonely is completely normal right now. So there is nothing wrong in feeling a profound sense of anger, the frustration or even grief because our movement is restricted.

The challenge in front of us is how we deal with our waves of stress and anxiety. A lot of us live alone, and workplaces are our only dose of social interaction. In cases like these, being at home all day can be really hard.

But please remember that nothing is stopping you from connecting with your colleagues over the phone. If you are feeling sad, talk about it. Share your feelings. Social distancing does not call for shutting yourself up emotionally.



