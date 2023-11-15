Kohli's record-breaking ton, Shami's sensational seven power India to the ODI World Cup final

Indians are dreaming again. The World Cup trophy is just one game away. India broke its jinx of losing to New Zealand in ICC knockout games and qualified for their fourth ODI World Cup final. First, the batters, put up a mountain of runs, then came the bowlers led by the sensational Mohammed Shami to clean up and demolish the 'bogey' team.

During the match, the New Zealand batters created some tense moments, as they threatened to take the game away from the Indians with some clean hitting. But when you have Mohammed Shami in your ranks, you can afford to take the odd punch. The fast bowler turned the tables in the 33rd over of the New Zealand chase. In quick succession, he dismissed the well-set Kane Williamson and Tom Latham to put the brakes on the Kiwis. Shami became the first India bowler to pick seven wickets in a World Cup match during the side’s semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai.

During the first half of the match, there were equally magical moments for Indian fans. Virat Kohli clenched his fist, sprinted to the other end, and took a bow. 50th one-day international century. A feat that would stand the test of time. Virat Kohli took off his helmet and his bat and bowed to the crowd at the packed Wankhede Stadium. On the other side was the one revered as the God of cricket by his fans - Sachin Tendulkar. As the entire stadium chanted 'Kohli-Kohli', he paused for a moment, soaking in the emotion. He looked up and saw Anushka Sharma blowing kisses from the stands. The King reciprocated the love for his queen.

It was a moment of pure joy and ecstasy for Kohli, who had scored his maiden century in a World Cup knockout match, against New Zealand in the semi-final. With more than 26,000 international runs and a total of 80 centuries across three formats, comparisons with Tendulkar are obvious. The master blaster showered praise, posting on X, “I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake".

Known to wear his heart on his sleeve, Kohli, scaled the heights of greatness in style, with a sublime knock of 131 off 112 balls, studded with nine boundaries and two sixes. Kohli's century was not just a personal milestone, but also a crucial contribution to India's massive total of 387 for 4. This was India's highest total in a World Cup knockout match which proved to be too much for the Kiwis, bowled out for 327 runs. India sealed their spot in the final, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa.

Iyer's powerful knock

But Kohli was not the only hero for India in the batting arena. He was well supported by Shreyas Iyer, who scored his second consecutive century in the tournament, and his third overall. Iyer, who came in at number four, after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, played a brilliant knock of 105 off only 70 balls, studded with eight massive sixes and four boundaries. Iyer's century was a reflection of his talent and temperament, as he showed his ability to adapt and accelerate according to the situation. He has been a revelation for India in the middle order. A good omen for Indian cricket is a reliable and explosive batter, who can anchor the innings or finish it with a flourish.

Iyer's century was also a result of the foundation laid by the skipper Rohit Sharma, who gave India a flying start with a quickfire 47 off 29 balls, with four boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Sharma, who has been in sublime form in the tournament, continued his onslaught on the New Zealand bowlers and set the tone for the innings. It's the selfless act of calculated risks he takes at the top of the order, making it easier for the other batters to build on. With his exquisite timing and placement, Rohit has been the catalyst for India's success in the tournament and has led the team with aplomb.

Shubman Gill, who had retired hurt on 79 due to cramps, returned to the crease after Rahul's dismissal and remained unbeaten on 80 of 66 balls, missing out on a well-deserved century. KL Rahul also joined the run-riot and who smashed a quickfire 39 off 22 balls.

New Zealand's bowlers had no answer to India's onslaught, as they conceded 30 fours and 19 sixes in their 50 overs. Only Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson managed to take two wickets each, but they were expensive, giving away 60 and 63 runs respectively.

In reply, New Zealand were never in the hunt, as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Only Daryl Mitchell showed some resistance, scoring a fighting 134 off 119 balls. The next top scorer was the Kiwi skipper, Kane Williamson, who scored 69 off 73 balls.

However, their efforts were in vain, as India's pace spearhead Shami ran through New Zealand's batting line-up with a career-best 7 for 57, the best bowling figures by an Indian in World Cups and the second-best in World Cup semi-finals. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj & Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket each.

The match was a showcase of India's batting and bowling prowess, as they dominated the game from start to finish. A new style of fearless cricket, the men in blue have been demonstrating right through the tournament. India, who have won all 10 of their matches at the tournament so far as they bid for a third World Cup title and second on home soil, will now face either Australia or South Africa, who play on Thursday (Nov 16), in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.