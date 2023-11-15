IN PICS | Top 5 moments from India's semifinal victory over New Zealand

India coasted to the final of the ODI World Cup by beating New Zealand in the first semifinal. Riding on Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's brilliant hundreds and a phenomenal bowling performance from Mohammed Shami, India dismantled the Kiwis and avenged the 2019 loss. With the win, India continued their unbeaten streak in the tournament and will hope to end it with 11 wins on the trot.

Mohammed Shami gets a seven-fer

Mohammed Shami was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sublime performance. At a time when New Zealand threatened to take the game away from India, Shami stepped up and reminded why he is the most lethal bowler in World Cup history,

Virat Kohli's record hundred

Virat Kohli scripted history at the Wankhede by hitting his 50th ODI century, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's record. Kohli's century meant that India capitalised on Rohit Sharma's super start and post a near 400-run total.

Glenn Mitchell's gutsy knock

Glenn Mitchell stood tall and waged a lone battle against India, giving the hosts jitters. At one point, Mitchell's counterattack nearly silenced the Wankhede. Up untill he was at the crease, India remained on their toes. A great innings in losing cause from the Kiwi.

Shreyas Iyer's pyrotechnics

While Kohli scripted history, Shreyas Iyer provided the impetus required at the back end of the innings. India needed to score briskly at the death, despite starting off well and Iyer showed why the team management persisted with him, even when he was slated by some.

A final after 12 years

India cemented a place in the final, scheduled to be played at the 1,30,00-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 15) by securing 10 consecutive wins. If India do manage to go on and win the trophy, they will be on par with the invincibles of 2003 and 2007 Australian team.

