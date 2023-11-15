World Cup 2023: 'You were pranked', Tendulkar recalls old incident after Kohli breaks his ODI hundreds record

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Virat Kohli after the latter eclipsed his record for the most ODI centuries. Tendulkar took to his social media handles to post a congratulatory message, soon after Kohli hit his 50th ODI century in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Tendulkar recalled an incident from Kohli's early days in the team when he was pranked by his teammates and how from there he had grown into the player he

"The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill," wrote Tendulkar on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player. I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake," he added. The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player.



I… pic.twitter.com/KcdoPwgzkX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023 ×

Kohli bows in front of Tendulkar

Kohli smashed his record century in only 106 balls, laced with nine boundaries and two maximums and propelled India to set a massive 398-run target in front of the Kiwis.

Facing Lockie Ferguson on the score of 98, Kohli standing on the crease whipped the ball down the long leg for a shared across for a double. After completing the run, Kohli exulted in the air with joy, before taking off his helmet and bowing in front of Sachin Tendulkar who was in the stands, applauding his achievement.

Notably, after Kohli equalled the record against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Tendulkar urged Kohli to break his record in the next few days. Kohli did just that on Wednesday.

Kohli breaking Tendulkar's record appears prophetic as over a decade ago, the Master Blaster himself predicted that if there was anyone that could break his record, it would either be Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

Players with most ODI hundreds:

Virat Kohli - 50 centuries, 279 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 49 centuries, 452 innings

Rohit Sharma - 31 centuries, 261 innings

Ricky Ponting - 30 centuries, 365 innings