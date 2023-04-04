US forces kill senior ISIS leader in Syria

A senior ISIS leader was killed in a strike by the US forces in northwest Syria on Monday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said. The military said the killed ISIS leader is Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad Al-Jabouri and was responsible for planning attacks into Europe and Turkey, and developing ISIS's leadership network.

"The death of Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri will temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks," a CENTCOM release said.

CENTCOM Commander Gen. Erik Kurilla added that despite the ISIS leader's death, the group still poses a threat.

"Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East," Kurilla said.

To tackle the threat posed by ISIS in Syria, the US has positioned around 900 troops. In the last few years, American forces have killed or captured several ISIS leaders in the country.

Earlier in February, President Joe Biden approved a raid in northeast Syria that led to the killing of the global leader of ISIS, known as Haji Abdullah.

Another raid followed in February which injured four US troops and a service dog when a senior Islamic State group leader they were targetting exploded a bomb.

Pentagon says that Iran-backed militant groups are constantly targetting US troops in the region which are primarily fighting ISIS there.

(With inputs from agencies)

