Two Syrian civilians killed in Israeli air strike on Syria

Two Syrian civilians were killed on Tuesday (March 4) in an Israeli air strike targeting Syria's capital city Damascus and the country's south, the news agency AFP reported citing local media. This is the fourth such attack on government-held areas of the war-torn country in less than a week.

According to a military source, "the Israeli enemy" carried out the airstrike at 21.15 GMT Monday and the attack resulted in the death of two civilians. Local media reported that the strike came from the direction of "the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus and the southern region", it said, adding that air defence intercepted "most of" the missiles.

Further details are awaited.

Tuesday's airstrike comes after two Iran-affiliated fighters were killed in an Israeli air strike on targets in Syria last Sunday. Five Syrian soldiers were injured in this attack. Israel struck early Sunday near the western city of Homs, after striking the Syrian capital Thursday and early Friday.

A rare car bombing also rocked Damascus on Sunday, with no deaths reported and no side claiming responsibility.

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

