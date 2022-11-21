Turkiye considering ground operations in Northern Iraq and Syria, says Erdogan

The Turkish military can launch ground operations in northern Syria and Iraq in addition to the ongoing air campaigns, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. According to Turkish media reports, the president hinted at ongoing discussions regarding the subject and the military has been informed about a possible campaign in the future. State broadcasters TRT and CNN Turk reported that the decision will be taken after a meeting between the defence ministry and the high-ranking military officials of Turkiye.

“There is no question that this operation be limited to only an aerial operation,” Erdogan told reporters.

The Turkish air force carried out strategic attacks on Kurdish bases both in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, the defence ministry said. A total of 89 targets were reportedly destroyed in the operation.

The operation was launched in response to missile strikes on Gaziantep in southern Turkey.

“According to the first information, three of our citizens lost their lives including a citizen, a teacher and a child due to mortar fire that hit a residential area,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday.

Erdogan recently returned from a trip to Qatar after attending the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. After the star-studded ceremony in the capital city of Doha, he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at a special reception hosted by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.