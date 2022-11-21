Strong earthquake jolts Indonesia's capital Jakarta
According to reports, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.8 Richter scale.
Strong tremors were felt in the Indonesian capital Jakarta city on Monday.
Reuters news agency said that the quake was so strong that people rushed out of apartments, and offices.
