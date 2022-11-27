Second person dies after being critically injured in Jerusalem bomb blasts

An Israeli man succumbed to his injuries and passed away, on Saturday, after he had sustained injuries in twin blasts that hit Jerusalem, raising the death toll from the attack to two. Earlier this week, Jerusalem was hit by two explosions, one of which resulted in the death of Aryeh Schupak, a 15-year-old Israeli-Canadian national.

The victim who recently passed away was a man named Tadesse Teshome Ben Ma’ada, said the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. They also said that he was critically injured after the first blast that took place on Wednesday near a typically crowded bus stop on the outskirts of the city.



“The trauma and intensive care teams of Shaare Zedek fought for his life, but unfortunately his injury was very fatal,” said the hospital in a statement. It added, “We offer our deepest condolences to the family.” The 50-year-old immigrated from Ethiopia nearly two decades ago, said the local media reports.

The city was rocked by two explosions on Wednesday morning (November 23) within an hour. According to media reports, the first one took place at around 7:00 am at the main entrance of Jerusalem in Givat Shaul. At 7:30 a second blast was reported at the Ramot junction which is another entrance to the city.

At least 18 injuries were reported at the time while three were in critical condition after the attack. Subsequently, the Israeli police blamed Palestinians but no group has claimed responsibility yet. This comes amid a rise in tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and an uptick in attacks from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies)



