Multiple explosions rock Jerusalem, one dead, at least 15 injured; police suspect terror act

Jerusalem was rocked by two explosions on Wednesday morning, leaving at least one person dead and dozens injured.

The blast occurred at two bus stops at the entrance to Jerusalem during peak commute hours. The first one was reported from the main entrance of Jerusalem in Givat Shaul, around 7 am, while the second blast took off at the Ramot junction, another entrance to Jerusalem at 7.30 am, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

Eleven people were injured in Givat Shaul, while two were lightly hurt by shrapnel in the second explosion. All the injured have been admitted to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals in the city.

Yosef Haim Gabay, a medic who was at the scene when the blasts occurred, told Army Radio that “there is damage everywhere here” and that some of the wounded were bleeding heavily.

Videos shared on social media purportedly showed police closing off the Route 1 highway following the first blast.

Blast reported at Jerusalem bus stop this morning. Ten people reported wounded… pic.twitter.com/tTl7hrAJf2 — Baker Atyani (@atyanibaker) November 23, 2022 ×

Though it was unclear as to who was responsible for the blasts, the enforcement officials have reportedly found an explosive device left in a bag.

Visiting the scene, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said there may have been two attackers.

“This is a framework of attack that we haven’t seen for many years,” Shabtai said.

The security officers are conducting a combing operation in the area in an attempt to find any suspects connected to the explosion.

More to follow…