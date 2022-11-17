18-year-old Palestinian kills three Israelis in West Bank

A Palestinian was hailed as a hero by Islamists after he killed three Israelis near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, a few hours before Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power with a right wing coalition.

The killing took place at Ariel's settlement's industrial zone where a man who was allegedly carrying a knife killed the three individuals. The man was later shot dead by one of the soldiers in the area.

The officials stated this to be one of the bloodiest attacks that took place since March this year. Right wing politician Itamar Ben-Gvir tweeted about the Ariel attack. The tweet read, "Only an iron fist will cut down terrorism." He also demanded open-fire rules for the soldiers.

However, the rise in control of Ben-Gvir came as worry for Arabs in Israel over his racist incitement and support for an outlawed Jewish militant group. He said that he wants to be police minister, and Netanyahu said the coalition will agree soon on the matter. Ben-Gvir claims that he has moderated since then. He's also been convicted in criminal cases.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the knifeman as an 18-year-old from a neighbouring village. The ministry further stated that the man started stabbing people as soon as he entered the area.

The United States also showed concern over the recent brutal attack.

Israel blames Palestinian Authority (PA) for the recent attack for being unable to control Islamist Hamas and for praising the attack. However, the PA said that its authority is restricted by Israel in the region and that it cannot prevent violence against Palestinians.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas said that Palestinians will not accept Israel's capture forever. "We will take serious and decisive steps to protect the rights of our people and end the reckless Israeli escalation."

