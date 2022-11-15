Israeli army fatally shot a Palestinian teenager during a raid in West Bank

The Israeli army fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian girl during a raid in the occupied West Bank in the town of Beitunia near Ramallah, said the Palestinian health ministry on Monday. On the other hand, the Israeli military said that the soldiers had opened fire on a vehicle that was speeding toward them after they had signalled them to stop.

The victim later identified as Fulla Rasmi Abdelazeez Masalmeh was due to turn 16 on her birthday tomorrow and was killed after “occupation soldiers fired at her during a raid”, the statement by the Palestinian health ministry added. The incident occurred in the city of Beitunia where the military said its soldiers were on an arrest raid.

ALSO READ: UN adopts Palestinian resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel’s ‘prolonged occupation’

A report by Al Jazeera citing the news agency Wafa said that another Palestinian, 26-year-old Anas Hassouneh was injured after the shooting. The two victims were in the vehicle with Hassouneh driving and were reportedly unaware of the presence of the Israeli forces who had stationed themselves at several points.

In a statement about the incident, the Israeli army said that their troops said that they saw a “suspicious vehicle accelerating towards them during an operation by security forces”. It added that the troops had signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it accelerated towards them, after which they opened fire.

“These youths were in the car… The army was suspicious of the car, and then shot at the car,” said the head of the city’s municipality, Diaa Qurt to Al Jazeera. He added, that the Israeli army then handed over the girl’s body to Palestinian medics after which she was taken to the local hospital. Qurt also noted that three Palestinian men were detained from Beitunia, on late Sunday.

ALSO WATCH: Violence escalates in Palestine; Over 180 Palestinians killed this year

The attack drew condemnation from the Palestinian foreign minister which called for “international measures” and force the “occupying state to stop its aggression against our people”. The Israeli army has reportedly killed over 190 Palestinians in the West Bank, so far, this year, which according to the United Nations, is the highest death toll in the last 16 years. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has previously noted that the use of firearms against Palestinians “on mere suspicion or as a precautionary measure, in violation of international standards”.

ALSO READ: Israeli man attacked by a mob with pepper spray in Palestine amid tensions over journalist's death

In a separate incident, the Israeli police said that one of their soldiers shot a man in the city of Raanana, north of Tel Aviv. The police said the soldier opened fire after feeling unsafe as a citizen approached in a “suspicious manner” at a bus station and they suspected was about to carry out an attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.